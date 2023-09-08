A newborn boy was safely surrendered at a Los Angeles County Fire Station in Whittier, County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced on Friday.

The surrender took place around 8 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station 28 on Greenleaf Avenue, according to a news release.

Officials said that the baby, who was born earlier that day, was transported safely to a local hospital.

“LA County’s Safe Surrender program has saved another life,” Supervisor Hahn said in a statement. “I am thankful for this baby boy’s mother who chose to do the right thing, and for the LA County firefighters at Station 28 who were ready for the unexpected and got this baby to a hospital quickly and safely.”

Former Supervisor Don Knabe launched L.A. County’s Safe Surrender Program in 2001.

Under the program, parents or guardians may legally, safely, and anonymously leave a baby three days old or younger with an employee at any Los Angeles County hospital or fire station, no questions asked.

Surrendering a baby through the program helps the parent or guardian avoid arrest or prosecution for child abandonment, according to the program’s website.

In August, officials said a woman from Barstow was arrested and booked into jail after she allegedly abandoned her baby with a pair of strangers after she tried to leave him behind a dumpster.

More information about L.A. County’s Baby Safe Surrender Program can be found here.