Baby fever: Chino Valley fire department welcomes 15 tiny additions in 1 year

Firefighters at the Chino Valley Fire District posed with their babies in a photo shared by the agency on March 3, 2022.

It was baby fever at one Chino Valley fire station.

Fifteen crew members welcomed little ones into the world this past year.

“The Chino Valley Fire District is excited to share with you the newest additions to our fire family!” the department announced Thursday.

The new dads posed with their babies for a photo-op at the station in matching outfits.

The 15 babies were all born in the span of 12 months.

The ages of the babies range between three weeks and 12 months old.

“Many of our firefighters became first-time dads during the trying times that we all faced during the pandemic,” the agency said.

Firefighters at the Chino Valley Fire District posed with their babies in a photo shared by the agency on March 3, 2022.

“We are happy to share with you our little bundles of joy!” the department added.