An ambulance speeds through traffic in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

A baby was found unattended early Tuesday morning in the Hancock Park area of Los Angeles.

A passerby called 911 around 3 a.m. to report a child abandoned in a stroller in the 100 block of Larchmont Boulevard.

Arriving officers confirmed finding a 2- to 3-year-old Black female baby, a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The child was said to be in good condition but was taken to a local hospital to be checked out.

The Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services was notified and will investigate, the spokesperson said.

No further details about the baby, or the search for the parents, were immediately available.