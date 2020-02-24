Baby Girl Born on Side of Busy Oceanside Road During Morning Commute

The hospital was less than a mile and a half away, but this little girl couldn’t wait. She was ready to join the world.

And just after 7:30 a.m. Monday, in a pickup at West Vista Way and Rancho del Oro Drive, she did.

According to Oceanside police, when the baby’s mother went into labor, the baby’s father started driving her to Tri-City Medical Center and called 911, fearing they might not make it.

They didn’t. When baby started to be born, Dad pulled over.

Congrats to the new parents of a beautiful baby girl delivered in their car by Oceanside Police and Medics this morning. pic.twitter.com/jOe1V0L5zC — Oceanside Police (@OceansidePD) February 24, 2020

33.19587 -117.379483