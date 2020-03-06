Baby girl found dead in restroom stall at Pasadena park

The women’s restroom at Pasadena Memorial Park is seen on March 6, 2020. (KTLA)

A baby girl was found dead inside a restroom stall at a Pasadena park Thursday night, authorities said.

Police got a call that there was a “lifeless infant” in a stall of the women’s restroom at Pasadena Memorial Park on 85 E. Holly Street around 10 p.m., the Pasadena Police Department said in a news release.

Officers arrived to find the dead baby girl, who police said appeared to be full term.

It’s still unclear how the baby died, according to the department.

Maintenance staff had discovered the child when they entered the restroom to clean it Thursday night and they immediately called 911, according to police.

Responding officers canvassed the area, searching for potential evidence and witnesses before detectives arrived and took over the investigation.

The death remains under investigation and no further details were available.

Pasadena police are urging anyone with information to call 626-744-4241. Those wish to report information anonymously can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.