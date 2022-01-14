Baby hospitalized with skull fracture prompts arrest of 2 Rancho Cucamonga day care workers, search for more victims

Rudie Megan Maldonado (Left) and Felicia Ann Ferra are seen in images provided by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities are searching for more possible victims of two Rancho Cucamonga day care workers arrested last year on suspicion of child abuse.

Authorities investigated and arrested Rudie Megan Maldonado, 29, and Felicia Ann Ferra, 50, after being notified of child abuse allegations on Sept. 4, 2021, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

Investigators say an 8-month-old boy was taken to the Loma Linda Medical Center Pediatric Intensive Care Unit with a skull fracture after attending the Kiddie Academy day care center located at 7220 Victoria Park Lane.

Following an investigation, authorities determined Maldonado and Ferra had neglected the boy’s well-being and conspired to conceal his injuries, the news release stated.

Maldonado was arrested on suspicion of child abuse and conspiracy and booked at Central Detention Center in San Bernardino.

Maldonado’s bail was set at $100,000 and she has since been released.

Ferra turned herself in after an arrest warrant was issued. She was also booked on suspicion of child abuse and conspiracy, according to the Sherrif’s Department.

Investigators released photos of both suspects because they believe there may be additional victims and want anyone with information to contact Deputy Roger Alfaro at 909-387-3615.

Those who prefer to remain anonymous can provide information to We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.