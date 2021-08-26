Baby killed in multi-vehicle crash in Paramount; 2 in custody on suspicion of DUI

Two people were taken into custody after a multi-vehicle crash killed a baby in Paramount late Wednesday night, officials said.

The four-vehicle collision was reported around 10 p.m. in the area of the Rosecrans Avenue and the 710 Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The vehicles were traveling eastbound on Rosecrans when they collided.

A baby younger than 1 year old was pronounced dead at a hospital, and multiple other people were injured, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson told KTLA.

Related Content Multivehicle crash in Paramount leaves at least 6 injured

Authorities did not provide information on how many people were injured in the collision, or elaborate on the extent of their injuries. On Wednesday, the Fire Department initially said there were six patients involved.

Two people were taken into custody on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Officials didn’t have information on the indentities of those arrested.

Footage from Sky5 Wednesday night showed at least one vehicle overturned at the crash site.

No further details were immediately available.