Baby of pregnant woman killed by alleged DUI driver in Anaheim is expected to go home Monday

The newborn baby of the young pregnant woman who was fatally struck by an alleged DUI driver on an Anaheim sidewalk earlier this month is expected to go home with her father on Monday.

The mother, 23-year-old Yesenia Aguilar, was 35 weeks pregnant when she was hit by a suspected impaired driver while out for an evening stroll with her husband on Aug. 12. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

Frank Alvarez and Yesenia Aguilar are seen in a family photo provided to KTLA.

But doctors were able to deliver her baby girl via cesarean section and she survived. The newborn, named Adalyn Rose, was initially placed in the neonatal intensive care unit, on a respiratory tube, at UC Irvine Medical Center.

In the nearly three weeks since then, she’s made substantial progress and will go home Monday.

“She’s so easygoing, doesn’t cry,” James Alverez said of his daughter. “Just a great baby.”

He says he’s excited to bring home his baby and bond with her, and yes — he’s also prepared for the sleepless nights ahead.

Alvarez told KTLA that having her home will help him heal from the devastating loss of his wife.

“It’s going to help me move forward, give me the motivation that I need,” he said. “I have my down moments, but knowing that … my daughter is with me 24/7 is definitely gonna be a reminder to keep going forward for my wife.”

Alvarez previously told KTLA that the couple had tried for two years to conceive, and that Aguilar had been excited to become a mother.

“I definitely want to make her proud,” he said Monday. “I want to make her proud and be the best father that I can possibly be.”

Meanwhile, the alleged DUI driver, 40-year-old Courtney Pandolfi, has been charged with murder and driving under the influence of drugs causing injury. Pandolfi had prior convictions of driving under the influence of drugs in 2008, 2015 and 2016, and was driving on a suspended license, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

James Alvarez provided KTLA with this photo of himself and baby Adalyn Rose on Aug. 13, 2020.

She could spend the rest of her life behind bars if convicted as charged.

“Justice needs to be served,” Alvarez said. “I was taken away from my wife… She was too young, and she had so much life in front of her. We had so many goals, we wanted to buy a house one day, and that was taken in a second like that. In a second, my whole life changed. And I’m constantly living with that pain.”

He added, “She deserves to be in that jail, constantly reminded of what she took from me.”