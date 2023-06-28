Chino Valley firefighter seen here with a baby owl rescued from the chimney of a Chino Hills home June 27, 2023. (@cvifd)

Firefighters rescued a baby owl from the chimney of a Chino Hills home Tuesday.

Crews with the Chino Valley Fire Department were called to a home on Rim Rock Avenue at around 10 a.m. after residents reported hearing strange sounds coming from inside the home’s chimney.

After an initial investigation, first responders got a visual of the owlet inside the structure. Not long after, Firefighter/Paramedic Hackbarth was able to safely remove the bird from the chimney, according to a social media post by the fire department.

The young owl was taken outside, but when it was unable to fly, firefighters brought it back to the station and contacted the Human Society, which will care for the bird until it is able to be released, officials said.

According to the Audubon Society, California’s diverse habitat is home to many different species of owl, with the Great-Horned Owl, the Barn Owl and the Western Screech Owl the most common in the state.