Two girls were sexually abused by their former babysitter’s husband, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said, and investigators are asking the public to come forward with information about other victims.

The alleged abuser, 74-year-old Rosendo Medrano, was arrested Wednesday and faces five felony charges of lewd acts on a child under 10 years old and three counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old by force or fear, authorities said in a news release.

According to investigators, Medrano abused the girls between 2012 and 2016, when he lived in unincorporated Hawthorne, and due to his “access to children,” detectives believe there may be more victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department’s special victims bureau at 877-710-5273 or email specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.