Back-to-back storms expected to clear the air in parts of California plagued by smoke since August

Two back-to-back storms expected this weekend will clear the air for some parts of California that have been besieged by a pall of smoky, unhealthful air since the dog days of summer.

The precipitation will dampen wildfires in the Sierra and finally cleanse the atmosphere in the San Joaquin Valley, said Modesto Vasquez, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford. “At least, that’s what we’re hoping for,” he said.

Smoke from numerous fires, including the Creek fire and the SQF Complex fire in the Sierra east of the valley, have choked the air with smoke and particulate matter since the middle of August, the weather service said, adding that the rain “couldn’t be more welcome.”

Initially, winds in advance of the cold front could kick up dust through midday Friday and enhance the fire threat, Vasquez explained. “The fields are very dry, so there could be very dry, dusty conditions on Friday morning,” he said. After that, wind, colder air with precipitation and rising humidity should help the fire situation and clear the air.

