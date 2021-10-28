Backlog at Los Angeles County ports could keep costumes out of customers’ hands this Halloween

Turns out the spookiest part of Halloween 2021 might just be the global supply chain slowdown.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are the nation’s largest, handling about 40% of incoming cargo for the U.S., but shipping delays, labor shortages and other pandemic-related problems have created a logjam that’s affecting everything from costumes and toys to building materials and electronics.

Nadia Saidy, who co-owns Adele’s of Hollywood, said her store has been seeing “a mad rush” of people seeking Halloween costumes.

While the demand is present, the supply might not be. Saidy said suppliers are telling her they “will not get here in time for Halloween, which is unfortunate.”

This year, partiers may need to get creative with their costume ideas.

Christina Lauderdale, who was shopping at the Party City in Burbank, is getting into the spirit already. She’s planning to turn a witch’s hat into a wizard’s hat.

“It’s kind of a madhouse in there. Luckily, I ordered this online. It was like one of two that was left,” Lauderdale said.

Saidy said even though everyone’s first choice might not be in stock, they can still help assemble a great costume.

“We’ll can help you find something. We’ll help you out,” Saidy said.