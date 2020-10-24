Backlog in reporting of test results swells coronavirus case count in L.A. County

Cars line up at a COVID-19 test site at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 12 in Los Angeles.(Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Los Angeles County swelled significantly this week — the result, officials said, of a sizable backlog in the reporting of test results because of technical glitches.

The full extent of the problem and how much it will affect the county’s COVID-19 case counts remain to be seen. Public health officials said Thursday that they’ve addressed the issues, though they expect to receive more accumulated results in the coming days.

Of the 3,600 new cases reported in the county Thursday, officials said roughly 2,000 were from the backlog. County public health officials confirmed 2,773 new cases on Friday, with those higher numbers also being attributed to the backlog.

In a statement to The Times, the county Department of Public Health cited “processing issues in the state’s reporting system that resulted in a large volume of duplicate records being sent to L.A. County.”

