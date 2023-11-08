Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a bag containing human remains in Encino Wednesday morning.

The discovery was reported at about 6:15 a.m. at Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Madison.

Encino bag full of body parts
The crime scene in Encino where human remains were found inside a bag on Nov. 8, 2023. (KTLA)

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed crime scene tape surrounding a dumpster in a parking lot.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and declared the person dead at the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for updates.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.