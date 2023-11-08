Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a bag containing human remains in Encino Wednesday morning.

The discovery was reported at about 6:15 a.m. at Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Madison.

The crime scene in Encino where human remains were found inside a bag on Nov. 8, 2023. (KTLA)

Aerial footage from Sky5 showed crime scene tape surrounding a dumpster in a parking lot.

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and declared the person dead at the scene.

Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.