Homicide detectives are investigating the discovery of a bag containing human remains in Encino Wednesday morning.
The discovery was reported at about 6:15 a.m. at Ventura Boulevard and Rubio Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson Officer Madison.
Aerial footage from Sky5 showed crime scene tape surrounding a dumpster in a parking lot.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and declared the person dead at the scene.
Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.