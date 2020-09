A pile of USPS mail was found in the parking lot of 7Q Spa Laser & Aesthetics in Glendale Thursday morning and police say it’s not an isolated incident.

Surveillance video captured the moment a truck dumped bags of unopened mail and took off.

A USPS manager went and collected the mail after the spa owners reported the incident to police.

Rick Chambers reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 3, 2020.