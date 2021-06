A driver was taken into custody and hospitalized after being shot by police following a brief pursuit that temporarily shut down the northbound 5 Freeway in the Pacoima area Monday, officials said.

The pursuit began just before 10 a.m. near Branford Street and Dorrington Avenue in Arleta and ended a short time after on the Terra Bella Street ramp off the 5 Freeway, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson.