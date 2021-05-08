Balcony collapse in Malibu residence sends almost a dozen people onto rocks below

Almost a dozen people were injured after a balcony collapsed during a social gathering in a home in Malibu sending them onto rocks below Saturday evening, fire officials said.

Shortly after 5p.m., fire officials responded to the call of a balcony collapsing at a home near the Pacific Coast Highway.

About 10 to 15 people were on a balcony during what was described as a large social gathering when it collapsed, sending a group of people falling over jagged rocks and large boulders, Public Information Officer for the L.A. County Fire Department Ron Haralson said.

The fall was approximately 10 to 15 feet according to Haralson. About nine people were injured and four of them were transported to local hospitals.

The other 5 people who fell were evaluated on the scene by medical personnel and declined transport. None of the patients suffered critical injuries.

Sheriffs assisted with the closure of the PCH to ensure that resources could reach the residence, Haralson said.