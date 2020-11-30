Baldwin Park church forced to throw out food donations after break-in

Authorities are searching for the person who broke into a Baldwin Park church Sunday morning and ruined most of its food donations.

The incident occurred some time between midnight and 8:30 a.m. Sunday, when the suspect arrived at The Baldwin Park Church of Christ on 3510 Baldwin Park Blvd. and smashed the church’s glass doors.

The suspect, however, did not take any money or property, according to police.

Sgt. Juan Serrato of the Baldwin Park Police Department confirmed that officers received a report about a vandalism incident at the church.

Beda Spindola, whose father is a pastor at the Church of Christ, said the church provides clothing and food for families in need in the community and much of that food was damaged by broken glass.

“We have an open door policy whenever someone is in need whether it’s financially, food-wise, clothing… we’re absolutely open and available to them,” Spindola said. “A large majority of the bread and meat had to be thrown out because they were compromised.”

Church leaders said the perpetrator left more than $2,000 of damage and that this morning’s incident was the second time it has happened this year.

“We still need the help from the community so if they’re able to donate we have a website available,” Spindola said. “We just want to be a light in the community. Whoever did this, we forgive you.”

The Church of Christ has surveillance cameras but not where the doors were damaged.

Anyone with information is urged to call Baldwin Park Police Department at 626-960-1955.

To set up an appointment to donate food or clothing to the Baldwin Park Church of Christ, people can call 626-960-0529 or send money through PayPal. For more information, people can also website www.balwinparkcoc.org.