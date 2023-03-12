Five adults were arrested last week as part of an organized retail theft operation in Los Angeles County.

Baldwin Park police served search warrants at a residence at an undisclosed location on Thursday and Friday which led to the recovery of several items of stolen merchandise and a firearm.

Police say the arrests were made in connection with a string of department store thefts that have taken place in Baldwin Park and throughout Los Angeles County.

Baldwin Park police served a search warrant at a home believed to be connected to a string of retail thefts across Los Angeles County on March 9-10, 2023. (Baldwin Park Police Department)

Although not specifying which recent thefts the group was linked to, police said all five adults are likely to face charges for grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.

The Baldwin Park Police Department’s Detective Bureau was tasked with investigating the recent thefts. Photos posted to the Police Department’s social media pages showed a large police presence at a residence, and a vehicle full of what is believed to be stolen merchandise.

The investigation is ongoing.