Baldwin Park police officer charged in on-duty assault of teen

A Baldwin Park police officer has been charged in an on-duty assault of a 16-year-old boy he arrested in 2019, officials announced Wednesday.

Ryan Felton, 35, was charged with two counts of assault under the color of authority, and the case was filed for warrant, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Sept. 22, 2019, when Felton and another officer were involved in a pursuit of a vehicle. The driver had allegedly failed to yield during a traffic stop. At one point the driver stopped and a teen ran away, officials said.

Felton then got out of his vehicle and chased the teen.

“A short time later, the teen surrendered and laid face down on the ground,” the DA’s office said in a news release.

Felton allegedly kicked the teen while he was on the ground and assaulted him while he was in the back of the squad car, officials said.

“Those who wear the uniform must follow the law,” District Attorney George Gascon said in the release. ”Excessive force will not be tolerated in Los Angeles County.”

No further details about the incident has been released, and it remains under investigation by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department.