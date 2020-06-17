Baldwin Park woman sentenced after stealing more than $360,000 from 38 people in immigration, real estate scheme

A 53-year-old woman pleaded no contest Tuesday to stealing more than $360,000 from 38 people by falsely offering them immigration and real estate services, officials said.

Eblin Balver of Baldwin Park entered her plea to 14 counts including elder abuse, extortion and grand theft, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Tuesday.

Balver was sentenced to seven years in jail and to an additional six years under mandatory supervision, officials said. She was also ordered to pay $360,448 in restitution to the victims.

Between 2014 and 2018, Balver developed relationships with people in order to lure them into business arrangements for legal services, prosecutors said. She falsely claimed she worked for the court system and could help with immigration petitions, visas and in buying foreclosed homes, according to the D.A.’s Office.

Balver collected payments from the victims but never provided the services.

She also threatened some of them by claiming to have a mafia connection in order to prevent people from reporting the incidents to authorities, prosecutors said.

County booking records show Balver was first arrested in the case in August 2018 and her bail was set at $950,000.