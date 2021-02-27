Balloons fly in remembrance of Carson mother, son fatally shot in unsolved killing 5 years ago

Five years after a mother and son were killed in a drive-by shooting in front of their home, loved ones gathered in Carson Saturday for a remembrance of the two gone too soon.

Jordan Love, 27, his mother Michelle Kelly-Love, 54, and grandmother were in their car in the 19500 block of South Tillman Avenue shortly before midnight Feb. 27, 2016, when a dark-colored sedan approached and at least one person inside sprayed their car with bullets.

The mother and son died at the scene, while the grandmother wasn’t wounded.

The killings shook the community as investigators tried to find the sedan involved.

The Carson City Council approved a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for their deaths. But five years later, no arrests have been made.

On Saturday, the Love family released blue and pink balloons int the sky to mark five years since the double homicide.

“We want the public to know that we have not given up, and we still need their help,” said Jose Love, Jordan’s father. “And we also want the perpetrator or perpetrators to know that we have not given up.”

Love was home when his wife and son were shot. He held his son as he was dying. Nearby, his ex-wife was motionless, her hand still on the steering wheel.

Years after the traumatic night, he still doesn’t understand what led up to the shooting.

“I could not imagine either one of them doing anything so egregious to any body, that would bring this kind of reaction to them,” he said.

Michele Kelly-Love was a mother of three, and Jordan left behind a daughter who just 2 years old at the time.

Anyone with information about the shooting was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.