Two members of the band that was performing when a mass shooting broke out in Orange County have left the hospital.

The M Street Band was on stage at Cook’s Corner in Trabuco Canyon when retired Ventura Police Department Sgt. John Snowling opened fire on his wife and other patrons in the crowded restaurant on Wednesday.

A picture posted to Instagram by the band shows all five members smiling in front of “get well soon” bouquets and sharing food together.

“First M Street get together since Cook’s Corner felt so good,” the post’s caption read. “Such a wonderful outpouring of support from all our friends with flowers, food, cards and well wishes. We are so grateful to you all.”

The two injured band members, Dave Stretch and Ed Means, sustained gunshot wounds during the shooting.

Other members of M Street, including husband and wife Mark and Debra Johnson, escaped uninjured, but are left with a terrifying experience they will never forget.

“Fight or flight was not an option, it was fight or hide,” Deb Johnson said. “And we didn’t have anything to fight with, so it was more like hide and watch.”

The band members’ release from the hospital comes days after hundreds gathered at Saddleback Church in Lake Forest to honor and remember the victims who were killed in the shooting.