Barricade situation turns into police shooting in North Hollywood; officer hurt, suspect in custody

A police officer was hurt and a suspect was in custody after a barricade situation in North Hollywood escalated into a police shooting Sunday night, authorities said.

The shooting was first reported shortly after 11 p.m. in the 5100 block of Bakman Avenue, near Magnolia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers were initially dealing with a possible baricaded suspect after responding to an “assault with a deadly weapon-shots fired” call, the LAPD’s North Hollywood Division said via social media.

A short time later, the department relayed that an officer-involved shooting had taken place.

No further details, including the extent and type of the officer’s injuries or whether the suspect was injured, were available as the investigation remained in its early stages.

