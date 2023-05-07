The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Special Enforcement Bureau responded to reports of a barricaded armed suspect in Whittier on Saturday and have now taken him into custody.

According to LASD, the incident was reported around 5:30 p.m. Saturday evening in the 1100 block of Dovey Avenue in the unincorporated area of Whittier.

Surrounding homes were evacuated during the standoff, but the area was deemed safe, and residents were allowed back home when the suspect was taken into custody.

The suspect was not identified, and no additional details are currently available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Industry Sheriff’s Station at 626-330-3322.

To submit information anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit lacrimestoppers.org