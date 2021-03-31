1 in custody after house fire erupts in Laguna Hills; incident was treated as barricaded situation

A person was taken into custody after a house fire erupted in Laguna Hills Wednesday morning, officials said.

About 10:30 a.m., Orange County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a family dispute at a home along the 27000 block of Greenfield Drive, Capt. Virgil Asuncion said in a video posted on Twitter.

Deputies tried to contact someone inside the home, but shortly after, the house was engulfed in flames, Asuncion said.

Officials then treated the incident as a barricaded situation, and firefighters couldn’t go into the home over concern for their safety, Orange County Fire Authority Capt. Craig Barta said.

Area homes were evacuated, and a short time later, a person described as a suspect was taken into custody, Asuncion said.

Aerial video showed firefighters working to put out the blaze, which caused a partial roof collapse. Several Sheriff’s Department vehicles and deputies were also at the scene.

Officials have not indicated how the fire started or whether the suspect was ever barricaded in the home.

They did not report any injuries in the incident.