Juan Antonio Esparza is seen in a photo released by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on Sept. 16, 2022.

A Barstow man was arrested after being accused of molesting five former foster children, officials said Friday.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials began investigating 71-year-old Juan Antonio Esparza in June after allegations of sexual abuse came to light.

Detectives eventually identified five former foster children as being victims of sexual abuse by Esparza, officials said.

Additional evidence was obtained after Esparza was interviewed on Sept. 15 and he was subsequently arrested.

He was booked on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts on a child and oral copulation with a child.

No further details about the victims or the allegations have been released.

Detectives believe Esparza may have victimized others.

Anyone with additional information about Esparza, or believes they may have been victimized by him is asked to call 909-387-3545.