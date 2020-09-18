Army member, boyfriend arrested after 4-month-old son is hospitalized with burn, brain injuries in Barstow

An active Army service member at Fort Irwin Military Base in Barstow and her boyfriend are being accused of child abuse and torture after her 4-month-old son was hospitalized with burn and brain injuries, officials announced Friday.

The unresponsive child was transported from Weed Army Community Hospital in Fort Irwin to Loma Linda University Medical Center on Monday.

He had second and third-degree burns to his body and was suffering from a brain injury, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials said in a news release.

Medical staff at the pediatric intensive care unit determined that the child’s injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma child abuse, officials said.

The victim’s mother, Heaven Ramirez, 20, and her boyfriend, Elisha Jones, 23, were arrested Tuesday following an investigation.

They were booked into jail on suspicion of torture and child abuse causing coma or death, officials said. Jones’ bail was set at $1 million, while Ramirez’s bail was set at $500,000.

The victim remains in critical condition in the ICU, officials said.

No further details about what led to the child being hospitalized have been released.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the crime can call specialized investigation division, crimes against children detail Deputy Vanayes Quezada at 909-453-5161. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-27463 or submit information through wetip.com.