It is the final stretch of the race for Los Angeles mayor.

With less than three days until Election Day, Congresswoman Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso are crisscrossing L.A. in dueling bus tours, making the case that their solutions are what’s right for the nation’s second largest city.

The latest UC Berkeley and Los Angeles Times poll shows a near-dead heat with Bass receiving 45 percent to Caruso’s 41 percent. But when you factor in the survey’s margin of error — it’s a tossup.

Caruso canvassed in Boyle Heights’ Mariachi Square, a predominantly Latino neighborhood, and one where he is receiving significant support.

“I hear them, I understand the Latino community,” Caruso told KTLA. “I’m going to help give them a voice and they need a voice in this city. They’re half of the city of Los Angeles.”

Gloria Godoy, a Caruso supporter, agreed.

“He loves the people, Hispanics, he loves Philippines, he loves everybody, loves the homeless,” Godoy said.

Bass meanwhile was making her pitch to voters in South L.A. where she has lived and worked her whole life, first as an activist and community organizer, and later as a member of Congress.

“It will be a new day in L.A., and you know what? No matter how much the other side spins, you cannot make this up,” Bass told supporters Saturday. “These are people who are committed because we know we can make a change in L.A.”

Joe Ward-Wallace is a Bass supporter. He said he likes that Bass has been “in the trenches,” working with communities to bridge racial and socioeconomic divides.

“She’s not a fly-by-night, ‘here I am, I want this power,’ no she actually really wants to be a part of us and help us,” he told KTLA.

Others told KTLA that it doesn’t matter who you vote for, as long as you fulfill your right to make your voice heard.

Election officials say it’s possible that, due to the closeness of the race, we may not know the election results on Election Day.

When races are this tight, the vote totals are under close scrutiny and may take longer to count.