Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass is leading the charge to improve city services for residents.

On Monday, Bass signed Executive Directive 5, which intends to “improve the customer experience of Angelenos requesting city services like graffiti removal, pothole repair, and bulky item pick-up by decreasing wait times, enhancing the quality of the service and better communicating the result of the operation,” her office said in an announcement.

To demonstrate the types of improved services Angelenos can expect, Bass visited a Boyle Heights home for the pickup of a bulky item, the “most common city service request,” according to Crosstown LA.

“Haul a mattress or old desk out to the curb, call 311, and sanitation crews will usually remove it on the next regularly scheduled trash day, for no fee (beyond taxes already paid),” the outlet explained.

On Monday, Bass said that “we need to upgrade our services,” both in the way residents experience them and in outcomes.

“The city is here to deliver, and we will not only deliver on customer service but also on results to make our city more livable,” she said.