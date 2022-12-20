Mayor Karen Bass and the Mayor’s Fund for Los Angeles will help 5,000 families in need during the holidays through a direct-cash assistance program.

A total of $1.5 million will be distributed to families through GIVEN, a program of the Mayor’s Fund that is conducted in partnership with the mayor, the city’s Community Investment for Families Department and its FamilySource Centers.

Through the initiative, $300 will be provided to families across Los Angeles who need help with groceries and other necessities.

To qualify, families must meet criteria that include living in Los Angeles, having a household income at or below 80% of the area median income and demonstrating hardship.

FamilySource Centers will administer GIVEN by distributing cards to qualifying families and will be distributed through the new Angeleno Connect Card. Learn more here.

This is the sixth direct-cash assistance program under the fund since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and almost $50 million has been distributed to more than 130,000 Angelenos, officials said.

Funding for GIVEN comes from Angelenos who have donated to the fund.