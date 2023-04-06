After months of heavy rains, many Southern California roads are showing signs of wear and tear.

Potholes have been causing issues for drivers since the storms began arriving last November. In a few weeks of January alone, nearly 3,000 potholes were reported in Los Angeles.

In some cases, sinkholes have opened, including underneath roadways. In Chatsworth, a sinkhole swallowed two cars in January, injuring a mother and daughter.

On Thursday, Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Monica Rodriguez will unveil plans to remedy the issues.