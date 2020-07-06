Battle continues against 1,100-acre Soledad Fire near Santa Clarita; Blaze is 0% contained

Firefighters are continuing work Monday morning to contain a brush fire that broke out near Santa Clarita Sunday, prompting evacuations and temporarily shutting down the 14 Freeway.

Fire officials are expected to give an update on their fight against the blaze, dubbed the Soledad Fire, at about 7 a.m.

The fire had scorched 1,100 acres and was 0% contained as of 10:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the U.S. Forest Service’s Inciweb incident information website.

The Soledad Fire started about 3:30 p.m. and was spreading along the 14 Freeway – east of Santa Clarita — as Los Angeles County Fire Department and Angeles National Forest resources arrived.

Gusty winds helped the brush fire explode into an 800-acre blaze within a couple of hours of starting.

The fire temporarily caused a full closure on the 14 Freeway near Soledad Canyon Road. The Southbound side of the freeway had reopened later Sunday night.

Soledad Fire update:

SB SR-14 all lanes OPEN.

NB SR-14 two right lanes closed. Two left lanes open. #SoledadFire https://t.co/rDvfjZG2Mx — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) July 6, 2020

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for some Canyon area homes Sunday night.

Several more areas remained on standby for possible evacuations Monday morning.

UPDATE (5:40 pm): Please visit this link for a current Google Map of the Mandatory Evacuation area. #SoledadFire https://t.co/bMKBmi4OUL — Santa Clarita City (@santaclarita) July 6, 2020

A temporary evacuation center was opened Sunday night at a church parking lot in Palmdale. Residents were required to remain inside their vehicles while in the Victory Outreach lot located at 37419 25th St. East.

No injuries have been reported in the fire.

There was no word on what caused the blaze, but officials did warn area residents against the use of fireworks.