The Hemet Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man from Castro Valley in an October double shooting that killed a Hemet man and wounded a woman.

Roman Mendez, 21, was arrested Thursday in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Jason Roy and the wounding of an unidentified woman who is recovering from the attack, police said in a news release.

Roy and the woman were shot at about 3:10 a.m. on Oct. 27 in the 200 block of South Columbia Street. Roy was declared dead at the scene, while the woman was taken to a local hospital with a single gunshot wound.

Mendez was arrested on charges of murder and attempted murder.

While Mendez was initially held in lieu of $2 million bail at Riverside County Jail, a fugitive from justice warrant means he is being held without bail.

He was due to appear at the Riverside Hall of Justice on Wednesday morning.