‘Be kind to your pets and the planet’: Tips for reducing your four-legged friend’s carbon pawprint

While many human beings are making sustainability and environmentally conscious actions part of their normal routine, some advocates are encouraging the same for man’s best friend and other household pets.

Americans spend about $100 billion on their pets each year, according to American Pet Products Association.

With much of that money going toward treats, toys and other purchases of physical products, UCLA professor Gregory Okin began working on calculating the environmental impacts of those purchases.

His study, published in 2017, found that the meat consumption of the 163 million dogs and cats in the U.S. produced 64 million tons of carbon dioxide, impacting the atmosphere as much as 13.6 million cars driving for a year.

And that’s not counting toys, the waste produced by pets and other factors.

So what can a pet owner do?

Okin said when it comes to waste, many waste bags are already compostable or biodegradable, making them eco-friendly, but it would be even better if your pet’s waste was flushed down the toilet — without the bag, of course.

Dog owners can also switch to plant-based dog foods, which often use beans, legumes and soybeans as a protein source, making them more nutritional and more environmentally friendly.

In other areas, some companies make sustainability a focus, said Anna Griffin, editor in chief of Coco Eco magazine.

Everything from pet toys to cat litter and even cat nip can be naturally sourced, she said.

“Choosing items that are labeled organic, whole food, biodegradable, recycled, recyclable, upcycled, vegan, cruelty-free, non-toxic, or sustainably sourced, are going to be kind to your pets and the planet,” she added in an article.

Griffin also encouraged pet owners to shop local and American-made, “reducing mileage and fossil fuel usage, which supports the environment, small business and our economy.”

For Angelenos, one such company is the eco-conscious Jax & Bones, which offers dog beds, toys and more locally.