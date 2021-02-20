Be the Match Registry rally held in Azusa to help man with leukemia

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sal was recently diagnosed with leukemia. To help him and others, his community held a rally to promote the Be the Match Registry that connects patients with potential donors.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 20, 2021.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News