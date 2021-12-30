Beach water advisory in effect for all L.A. County beaches amid powerful storm

Local news

by:

Posted: / Updated:
A powerful rain storm caused flooding in South Los Angeles on Dec. 30, 2021. Health officials warned residents that bacteria, chemicals and debris from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discarding storm drains, creeks and rivers after rainfall. (KTLA)

A powerful rain storm caused flooding in South Los Angeles on Dec. 30, 2021. Health officials warned residents that bacteria, chemicals and debris from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discarding storm drains, creeks and rivers after rainfall. (KTLA)

A beach water advisory is in effect for all Los Angeles County beaches until Jan. 1 as a powerful winter storm slams Southern California.

The county’s health officer is warning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discarding storm drains, creeks and rivers after rainfall.

Those who enter the water in these areas could become ill, Dr. Muntu Davis warned.

The advisory will be in effect until at least noon on Jan. 1, but it could be extended depending on more rainfall.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day at the county’s beach closure hotline, 1-800-525-5662.  More information is also available online.

The storm caused flooding at Leo Carrillo State Park campsites, where 22 people had to be rescued.

Additionally, parts of Pacific Coast Highway and State Route 23 were closed as the wet weather caused debris flow as well as downed trees and power lines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Maps, Radar and Other Data

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Surf Report (Stats by Solspot)

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Los Angeles Virtual Doppler

Southwest Doppler Radar

Southwest Doppler Radar

California Satellite Radar

California Satellite Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Los Angeles Basin Radar

Orange County Radar

Orange County Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Inland Empire Radar

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News