Beach water advisory in effect for all L.A. County beaches amid powerful storm

A powerful rain storm caused flooding in South Los Angeles on Dec. 30, 2021. Health officials warned residents that bacteria, chemicals and debris from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discarding storm drains, creeks and rivers after rainfall. (KTLA)

A beach water advisory is in effect for all Los Angeles County beaches until Jan. 1 as a powerful winter storm slams Southern California.

The county’s health officer is warning residents that bacteria, chemicals, debris, trash and other health hazards from city streets and mountain areas are likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discarding storm drains, creeks and rivers after rainfall.

Those who enter the water in these areas could become ill, Dr. Muntu Davis warned.

The advisory will be in effect until at least noon on Jan. 1, but it could be extended depending on more rainfall.

Information on beach conditions is available 24 hours a day at the county’s beach closure hotline, 1-800-525-5662. More information is also available online.

The storm caused flooding at Leo Carrillo State Park campsites, where 22 people had to be rescued.

Additionally, parts of Pacific Coast Highway and State Route 23 were closed as the wet weather caused debris flow as well as downed trees and power lines.

The @LACOFD @LACoLifeguards and @VCFD responded to flooding at Leo Carrillo State Beach early this morning and evacuated 22 people to safety. Some had to shelter in place on high ground. Thank you First Responders! 👍 pic.twitter.com/5pIGjvOM62 — City of Malibu (@CityMalibu) December 30, 2021

Malibu: northbound State Route 1 (PCH) at Puerco Canyon Rd. right lane closed due to a mud slide. #slide #Malibu #PCH (Photo courtesy of LASD.) pic.twitter.com/BJkQE1lHZ8 — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 30, 2021