Beaches in Long Beach to reopen; face masks required at airport

People walk by the sea in Long Beach, California on March 29, 2020. (APU GOMES/AFP via Getty Images)

Public beaches in Long Beach, which have been closed since March, are set to reopen on Wednesday for some recreational activities, city officials said in a news release.

Beaches will be open every day from sunrise to sunset for “solo or family members of the same household” to use for recreation, the news release stated. Permitted activities include swimming, kayaking, walking, running and kitesurfing.

“The reopening of our beaches signifies a step towards more opportunities to enjoy our open spaces,” Mayor Robert Garcia said. “I know that many in our community have been looking forward to more recreation and I’m urging everyone to continue practicing physical distancing so we can continue moving forward safely.”

Rosie’s Dog Beach and the city’s dog parks will also reopen with specific guidelines in place to help limit the spread of COVID-19.

Beachgoers and those visiting the dog beach and dog parks must:

Stay at least 6 feet from others at all times (members of the same household are exempted).

Avoid crowded areas.

Wear face coverings when in close contact with people outside of one’s household (face coverings are not required while engaging in solo physically distanced exercise).

Provide adequate physical distancing of 6 feet or more when passing others.

Continue moving, without lingering at any one spot, except as needed for brief rests.

Stay home if sick.

Wash or sanitize your hands regularly, including before and after visiting beaches and parks.

Restrooms at the beach will be open with physical distancing protocols in place.

Chairs, canopies, coolers, grills, sunbathing or any similar stationary activity on the beach or in parks will not be allowed.

Playgrounds, parking lots and the pier will still remain closed.

As residents begin traveling again, the Long Beach Airport is also requiring safety measures be followed and ask all passengers, employees and visitors to wear a facial covering at the airport.

“We look forward to seeing more passengers but are grateful the public is taking the health order seriously and avoiding non-essential travel,” Cynthia Guidry, the airport’s director, said in a statement.

The airport’s face mask rule also applies to concession areas and at rental car companies.

