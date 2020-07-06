Beaches reopen in L.A., Ventura counties after holiday weekend closure

A police officer and a lifeguard boat patrol the shoreline in Venice Beach on July 5, 2020. Even though the beach was closed over the weekend, a few still made their way to the shore.(Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

Beaches in Los Angeles and Ventura counties reopened Monday after officials closed them ahead of the holiday weekend in an effort to contain the spread of the growing coronavirus outbreak.

The Los Angeles County order, which went into effect July 3, temporarily closed all public beaches, parking lots and access points as well as piers and beach bike paths. The mandate also prohibited public fireworks shows.

“Closing the beaches and prohibiting fireworks displays during this important summer holiday weekend was an incredibly difficult decision to make, but it’s the responsible decision to protect public health and protect our residents from a deadly virus,” said Barbara Ferrer, the director of public health for L.A. County, in a statement last week. “The Fourth of July holiday weekend typically means large crowds and gatherings to celebrate, a recipe for increased transmission of COVID-19.”

All beaches managed by the Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors were off-limits over the long weekend, including Marina del Rey harbor. In addition, 25 miles of shoreline along the coast were shuttered, including Malibu and Venice, where some visitors were seen despite the closures. County officials relied on local law enforcement for patrols.

