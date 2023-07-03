People at the beach near the Santa Monica pier on March 29. (Al Seib / Los Angeles Times)

Beachgoers looking to beat the heat over the Fourth of July holiday are being warned to avoid the water in locations testing positive for high levels of bacteria.

The public is advised stay out of the water at the following locations:

100 yards up and down the coast from the pier at Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

The entire swimming area of Mother’s Beach in Marina Del Rey

The entire swimming area of Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro

The warning was issued following the confirmation of bacterial levels exceeding health standards when last tested, according to the L.A. County Department of Public Health.

Oftentimes, the affected waters have heightened levels of “chemicals, debris, trash, and other public health hazards from city streets and mountain areas likely to contaminate ocean waters at and around discharging storm drains, creeks, and rivers,” health officials said.

The public is asked to avoid swimming, surfing, or playing in these ocean waters.

People who enter the ocean water during this period could become ill, officials warned. Those especially at risk include people with weakened immune systems, children and the elderly.

It’s unclear when the ocean warnings will be lifted.

Warnings were lifted for Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach after recent test samples showed water quality levels within state standards.

To access the latest updates, closures and beach advisories from the L.A. County Department of Public Health on their website.