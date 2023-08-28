Summer may be ending soon, but the temperatures are still heating up across the Southland with possible record-breaking temperatures in some areas. Several heat advisories are in effect until tonight. The valley areas and the lower mountain elevations are experiencing triple digit temperatures.

California residents and tourists from all across the country spent the day at Huntington beach to beat the heat and stay cool. With temperatures in the 70s for much of the day, the beach was an escape from some of the scorching temperatures in other regions.

Beachgoers flock to the beach south of the pier in Huntington Beach, Calif., Friday, June 30, 2023. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)

“It’s a little toasty in Orange County today. It’s more than 20 degrees higher in Orange than it is here and it’s perfect here,” said Cindy Abbott, who was visiting the beach with a friend.

“We love the heat, the cool air, a nice strong breeze, that’s what we are here for,” said Tom Dixon, who was also visiting the beach with a friend.

According to the National Weather Service, the heat warning will remain in effect until 8 p.m. on Tuesday with dangerously hot temperatures of 98 to 109 degrees expected. The advisories were issued for:

Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range

Santa Barbara County Interior Mountains

Calabasas and Agoura Hills

Western San Fernando Valley

Eastern San Fernando Valley

Southeastern Ventura County Valleys

Los Angeles County San Gabriel Valley

NWS says extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses for anyone, especially for sensitive populations, including young children, the elderly, and those working outdoors or participating in outdoor activities.