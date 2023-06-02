Surfers wait for waves at Venice Beach on Earth Day, April 22, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. ( FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

As the weather begins to heat up, Southern California residents are still urged to avoid swimming at some Los Angeles County beaches, officials announced Friday.

Officials are urging beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:

Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

Marie Canyon Storm Drain at Puerco Beach

Pena Creek at Las Tunas County Beach

The warnings were issued since bacterial levels exceeded health standards when last tested by experts.

However, it’s not all bad news since high bacterial warnings were cleared for Santa Monica Canyon Storm Drain at Will Rogers State Beach and Malibu Lagoon at Surfrider Beach in Los Angeles County.

The infamous “May Gray” weather has transitioned into “June Gloom.” Still, summer-like weather is on the horizon, with meteorologists predicting that more sunshine will be prevalent in the coming days.

In Los Angeles, the weekend temperatures are expected to reach the 70s, with cloudy conditions expected in the morning. Still, more sunshine is expected for the afternoon hours, according to the KTLA weather page.

Residents can get more information on beach conditions by calling the county’s beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visiting the L.A. County Public Health website.