Southern California residents looking to visit the beach before the summer season fades away is urged to avoid swimming at some Los Angeles County beaches, officials announced Tuesday.

Officials are urging beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:

The entire swimming area at Escondido Creek at Escondido State Beach in Malibu

About 50 to 100 yards up and down the lagoon at Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

The entire swimming area at Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey

About 50 to 100 yards up and down the coast from the Pico-Kenter storm drain at Santa Monica Beach.

About 100 yards up and down the coast from the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

The warnings were issued since bacterial levels exceeded health standards when last tested by experts.

Weather in the Los Angeles area is expected to be in the upper 70s with a very slim chance of rain until Sept. 18, according to KTLA’s weather page.

Cloud coverage is expected to appear in the morning but will make way for sunny skies by the afternoon.

Residents can get more information on beach conditions by calling the county’s beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visiting the L.A. County Public Health website.