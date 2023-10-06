Even though it’s officially fall, Southern California is still experiencing summer-like weather as an autumn heat wave moves through the region.

Residents hoping to escape the heat by heading to the beach are advised to avoid water-related activities at certain locations, officials announced Friday.

Officials with the County of Los Angeles Health Department are urging beachgoers to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters at the following locations:

The entire swimming areas at Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro and Mothers Beach in Marina Del Rey.

100 yards up and down the coast at the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica

100 yards up and down the coast near the storm drains at Venice Beach

The warnings were issued since bacterial levels exceeded health standards when last tested by experts.

However, it’s not all bad news since high bacterial warnings were cleared at the following locations:

Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach in Malibu

Ramirez Creek at Paradise Cove in Malibu

Topanga Canyon Beach in Malibu

Temperatures are expected to peak Friday in the 80s and 90s for coastal areas and coastal plains, while they’ll be between 85 and 100 in the valleys and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

The Santa Ana winds are contributing to the heat but are “expected to decrease to 20-35 mph through Friday morning, then to 10-20 mph by Saturday,” the NWS said.

Residents can get more information on beach conditions by calling the county’s beach hotline at 1-800-525-5662 or visiting the L.A. County Public Health website.