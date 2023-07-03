First responders with the San Bernardino County Fire Department are responding to a possible bear attack in the area of Mt. Baldy, authorities said.

Crews responded to Mountain Avenue and Shinn Road, near Angeles Forest Station 25 just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

“Aviation assets have visual of possible victim with bear still in the area,” San Bernardino County Fire tweeted. No further information was immediately available.

First responders in the Angeles National Forest after a reported bear attack on July 3, 2023. (KTLA)

Sky5 footage showed emergency crews searching the rugged and heavily-wooded terrain.

By all accounts, bear attacks on humans are extremely rare in California.

In June 2022, a wild black bear was put down after it clawed a woman on the face while trying to escape her home in North Lake Tahoe.

According to the World Animal Foundation, there has not been a fatal wild bear attack in the Golden State since 1986.

This is a developing story. Stay with KTLA for details.