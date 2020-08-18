Bear attacks man working on Santa Paula-area ranch

A black bear walks through a meadow after descending a tree near the Angora fire line on June 27, 2007, in South Lake Tahoe. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Authorities are investigating after a man was attacked Saturday by a bear in the Santa Paula area, officials said Monday.

The man was working at a local ranch just before noon in an unincorporated area near Aliso Canyon Road when he was approached by the bear, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

He suffered from minor injuries and was treated, according to the department.

“Wildlife, such as bears, commonly live near ranch properties and orchards,” the Sheriff’s Office said. “People living and working in these areas are encouraged to be aware of their presence and avoid direct contact with wildlife.”

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife is investigating the incident and no further details were available.

In the event of a bear sighting, contact the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at 858-467-4201. The best thing to do to safely remove yourself from a confrontation is to move away slowly and sideways, the National Park Service says.