Two bear cubs are now orphans after their mother was found dead on a San Bernardino County property last week.

Like something out of National Geographic, longtime Forest Falls resident Micah Kiter captured cellphone footage of two bear cubs fending for themselves in the forest.

“The first time I came into contact with the cubs was Wednesday,” he said. “The brother bear was actually in the Mulberry tree, so he was up high. We have two separate families, a momma and two other babies and this was one of the sets.”

It was last week that Kiter learned that the momma bear, or sow, died. Another resident of Forest Falls reported the deceased bear on their property in a gated community on July 3.

“Found the carcass there, sexed it to be a female that was recently lactating, so expecting dependent young in the vicinity,” said Kevin Howells, with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.

Howells is a human wildlife conflict biologist in the Inland Empire. He arrived on the site to find another male bear in the area.

“A few hours later, I heard cubs calling back and forth to each other,” he said.

From there, it was a race to get these brother cubs, which are only 3 to 4 months old, to safety and every minute counted because the young duo was exposed to other animals that could prey on them.

“We wanted to leave the sow’s carcass in place to help draw the cubs to one localized area,” Howells explained.

On July 4, the team was able to capture one of the cubs by setting up a trap with bait, but catching the second cub, who evaded them at all costs, was not as easy. It a took a few more days, but later that week, they snared him.

Two bear cubs were captured last month after their momma was found dead on a property in San Bernardino County (Micah Kiter)

Two bear cubs were captured last month after their momma was found dead on a property in San Bernardino County (CDFW)

The cubs are being taken to the Ramona Project, a wildlife rehab facility in San Diego County. How the momma bear died, however, is still unknown.

“It was clear that her carcass had already been there for a couple of days based off the advanced state of decomposition and scavenging of other coyotes and animals,” Howells said.

Some Forest Falls residents have speculated that maybe the sow’s death was the result of a human or that perhaps she was killed by another bear. Kiter, who helped fish and wildlife officials track the bears down, said humans need to responsible.

“We’re living in their home,” Kiter told KTLA. “They were living here way before we ever were. We need to be good stewards of them as well as the area.”

The cubs will be rehabbed for the next nine months before being rereleased in the San Bernardino National Forest next spring.