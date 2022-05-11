Firefighters rescued a bear that got trapped at a Six Flags Magic Mountain back lot last week, authorities said.

The bear wandered onto the lot at the Valencia amusement park on May 5 and somehow got stuck between two cargo trailers, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

A Fire Department crew arrived at the scene, along with California Fish and Wildlife officers and animal control.

“They worked diligently and patiently for the next several hours to free the bear,” the Fire Department said in a news release.

After the bear was sedated, firefighters used equipment to move one of the trailers to get to the animal.

Images shared by the Fire Department showed the sedated bear being prepared for transportation.

Fire officials said the animal was safely relocated by personnel from Fish and Wildlife.