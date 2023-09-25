RANCHO CUCAMONGA – A bear taking a morning stroll on a wall in an Inland Empire neighborhood was captured on video Sunday.

The video, shared with KTLA by Esther Terrazas, shows the bear standing on an ivy-covered wall at the corner of Carnelian Street and Highland Avenue around 9:30 a.m.

Terrazas says she was walking her dog in the Beryl Park area at the time.

“Then all of a sudden I see a bear crossing the street. Me and a few other neighbors were in shock,” she said.

Raw Video: A bear was spotted taking a stroll in Rancho Cucamonga on Sept. 24, 2023. (Esther Terrazas)

Terrazas and others, who were standing across a busy intersection from the bear, immediately left the area when it started climbing down the wall.

Someone on the video could be heard saying they were thankful that Rancho Cucamonga sheriff’s officers were patrolling the neighborhood.

Animal control officials also arrived at the scene, Terrazas said.

It was unclear if officials removed the bear or if it left on its own.