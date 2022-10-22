What appeared to be an adult black bear was spotted rummaging around some trash in the backyard of a home in Duarte.

The homeowner captured video of the bear in the backyard, separated by only the glass of the home’s sliding door.

The video shows the brown bear walking around the back patio, sniffing a couple cardboard boxes and then sneaking out the back through some bushes.

Kohl Iverson captured the video from his home near the intersection of Sunnydale Drive and Vineyard Avenue.

Iverson said the bear visit happened around 3:30 a.m. Saturday as it searched trash cans for food.

“It’s late in the year to see them out still but glad to see it looking large and healthy,” Iverson said. “Love seeing our local wildlife here in L.A. County.”